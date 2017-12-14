Turkish coast guard in dramatic rescue of stranded migrants

ISTANBUL — Turkey's official news agency says the coast guard has launched a dramatic rescue operation to evacuate migrants stranded on rocks in the Aegean Sea.

At least 68 migrants were attempting to illegally cross to Greece on a rubber dinghy from the western province of Izmir. Anadolu Agency said authorities intervened after receiving an emergency call.

Video showed a helicopter lifting a person off the rocks using a rope. Anadolu said two helicopters and a boat were dispatched for the operation.

There was no information on the migrants' nationalities but more than 3.3 million Syrians live in Turkey.