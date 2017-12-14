Twins plead not guilty to vandalizing Newport Cliff Walk
NEWPORT, R.I. — Twin sisters accused of vandalizing Newport's famous Cliff Walk have pleaded not guilty.
Jocelyn Senecal and Jenna Senecal, both 22, are facing
The pair turned themselves in after photos circulated online showing them with spray paint cans at the Cliff Walk last month.
Jocelyn Senecal told WJAR-TV in an email that her actions were wrong but that doesn't justify the harassment that followed.
The sisters, both from East Providence, are scheduled to return to court Jan. 17.
The 3
Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com