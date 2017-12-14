UN chief says sanctions key to denuclearize North Korea

TOKYO — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says unified effort to fully implement sanctions on North Korea are key to resolve the country's growing missile and nuclear threat.

Guterres, who met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Thursday in Tokyo, also says North Korea must be denuclearized for peace and stability in the region. Guterres is in Japan to attend an international conference on universal health coverage.

Abe says he agreed that possible dialogue with North Korea must be meaningful and aimed at the country's denuclearization.