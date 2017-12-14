US retail sales jump in November on strong holiday sales

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers went on a shopping binge last month, led by big gains among online retailers, electronics stores and furniture stores.

The Commerce Department says sales at retailers and restaurants jumped 0.8 per cent in November from the previous month, after a 0.5 per cent gain in October. Consumers' willingness to splurge should give the economy a boost in the final three months of the year.

A category that mostly includes online shopping rose 2.5 per cent in a sign of the continuing dominance of e-commerce. Sales leapt 2.1 per cent at electronics stores and 1.2 per cent at furniture stores.