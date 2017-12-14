US stocks move higher in early trading; oil heads lower
Gains by technology companies and banks helped send U.S. stocks higher in early trading Thursday. Retailers also rose after the government said retail sales jumped in November, fueled by holiday season shopping. Bond yields rose, weighing on utilities, phone companies and other high-yield stocks. U.S. oil prices were headed lower.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2
HOLIDAY BOOST: The Commerce Department said that sales at retailers and restaurants jumped 0.8
The report helped lift shares in retailers. Tiffany & Co. gained $3.59, or 3.7
MICKEY'S FOX PLAY: Disney shares rose after the media giant said it is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock. The deal includes film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses. The transaction also includes approximately $13.7 billion in debt. Robert Iger will continue as Disney's chairman and CEO through the end of 2021. Disney was up 62 cents, or 0.6
TECH TRADE: Technology stocks accounted for some of the biggest gains. PayPal Holdings rose 82 cents, or 1.1
BETTING ON BANKS: Shares in banks and other financial companies were trading higher. Brighthouse Financial gained $1.29, or 2.2
PAINFUL MEDICINE: Teva Pharmaceuticals jumped 11.2
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.38
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 11 cents to $56.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 39 cents to $62.83 per barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.72 yen from 112.52 yen on Wednesday. The euro weakened to $1.1804 from $1.1820.
THE BITCOIN TRADE: Bitcoin futures were down on their fourth day of trading, dropping $395, or 2.3
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe were mostly lower after the European Central Bank and the Bank of England opted to keep interest rates unchanged, as expected. Germany's DAX was flat, while France's CAC 40 dipped 0.1