White House website gets face-lift

The White House says the updated site features a more user-friendly design and more intuitive search capabilities, as well as a cleaner and more elegant display.

The Trump administration says the new website will save taxpayers $3 million annually. Officials say the earlier version of WhiteHouse.gov was built using the same infrastructure as the website for President Barack Obama's White House, which cost $6 million a year to maintain. The new website , which was developed by an in-house White House team with help from an outside vendor, will cost 60 per cent less, officials said.