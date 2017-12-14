White House website gets face-lift

WASHINGTON — The White House's
website
has gotten a face-lift 11 months into President Donald Trump's tenure.
The White House says the updated site features a more user-friendly design and more intuitive search capabilities, as well as a cleaner and more elegant display.
The Trump administration says the new
website
will save taxpayers $3 million annually. Officials say the earlier version of WhiteHouse.gov was built using the same infrastructure as the
website
for President Barack Obama's White House, which cost $6 million a year to maintain. The new
website
, which was developed by an in-house White House team with help from an outside vendor, will cost 60
per cent
less, officials said.
The
website
went live at 5 p.m. Thursday.