Wild bison herd sees growth in Indiana
MOROCCO, Ind. — A wild bison herd has almost doubled since being brought to a northwest Indiana prairie in 2016.
The South Bend Tribune reports that The Nature Conservancy brought 23 bison to its Kankakee Sands preserve in October 2016. The bison have given birth to 10 calves this year. They had five bulls and five cows.
Ten more were brought from Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota to join the herd in October. All of the animals have survived.
The Nature Conservancy says the Wind Cave animals descend from bison that the American Bison Society had placed in 1913. The organization says it brought the animals in since bison are natural prairie farmers.
Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com
