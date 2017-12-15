1 man sentenced, 1 pleads guilty for baby eel trafficking

PORTLAND, Maine — One Maine man is heading to jail and another has pleaded guilty for their role in a national baby eel trafficking ring.

The Portland Press Herald reports 35-year-old Yarann Im was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday for illegally trafficking 480 pounds (217.73 kilograms) of the eels, known as elvers. Im worked as a seafood dealer in Portland.

Maine fisherman Albert Cray pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally harvesting the elvers in New Jersey and selling them to a Maryland dealer, who transported them abroad.

The two men were charged as a result of an interagency sting known as Operation Broken Glass.