1 missing after plane's emergency water landing in Bahamas

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 57-year-old man after a small plane made an emergency water landing in the Bahamas.

In a statement late Thursday, Coast Guard officials said the pilot of the Cessna 210 airplane reported mechanical issues and said an emergency landing was needed near Freeport, Bahamas.

Officials said a good Samaritan seaplane rescued a 60-year-old woman from the water about 18 miles (29 kilometres ) northwest of Freeport. A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted the woman from the seaplane and flew her to a Freeport hospital for treatment.

Officials said a 57-year-old man remained missing. Coast Guard helicopter and cutter crews have launched a search.