10 days before Christmas, Statehouse tree drops its needles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Christmas tree in the rotunda at the Rhode Island Statehouse is dead.

Piles of needles were blanketing the area below the tree Friday, beneath several bare branches. When touched, needles dropped instantly. The tree was sitting in a large container of water, also filled with needles.

The governor's office says there are no plans to replace it.

The donated tree was put up in November.

Trouble with the Statehouse tree has become something of a Rhode Island tradition.