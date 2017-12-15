3 die in small plane crash in southwestern Germany

BERLIN — Prosecutors say two Austrians and a German have been killed in a crash of a small plane in southwestern Germany.

The Cessna 510 crashed late Thursday in a wooded area near the city of Ravensburg. The plane had taken off in Frankfurt and was heading to Friedrichshafen, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the crash site.

Konstanz chief prosecutor Wolfgang Angster said Friday that two of the dead were the plane's Austrian pilots, a 45-year-old from the Voralberg region and a 49-year-old from Vienna. Also killed was a 79-year-old German passenger living in the Lake Constance region.