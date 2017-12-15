Alabama sextuplets doing well, will stay hospital 6 weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Doctors say sextuplets born this week in Alabama are doing well.

Their parents, Eric and Courtney Waldrop of Albertville, joined doctors to talk to reporters about the babies Thursday.

Dr. Lee Morris said the three boys and three girls were born about 10 weeks early. Doctors said Monday's delivery in Huntsville went smoothly, and all six babies were stable and cried at delivery.