Alleged serial killer indicted in Texas in fourth death

ANGELTON, Texas — An alleged serial killer has been indicted in the slaying of a North Texas college student nearly two decades after she went missing.

A Texas grand jury indicted William Lewis Reece late Thursday on a charge of capital murder in the 1997 disappearance and death of 20-year-old University of North Texas student Kelli Cox.

Reece was charged this summer in three other cold-case killings in Texas and Oklahoma. Cox, 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston, 17-year-old Jessica Cain and 12-year-old Laura Smither all disappeared over a four-month period in 1997.

Reece was serving a 60-year sentence in Texas for kidnapping when he led police last year to the graves where Cain and Cox's remains were buried.