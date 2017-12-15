Arkansas lawmakers OK rules for expanded guns measure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have approved the rules for a new measure expanding where concealed handguns are allowed, rejecting concerns that it would allow students to keep guns in dorms or could infringe on Second Amendment rights.

The Legislative Council approved the rules Friday for carrying out the law, which allows people with concealed handgun licenses to carry at college campuses, government buildings and some bars if they undergo additional training. The council is the Legislature's main governing body when lawmakers aren't in session.