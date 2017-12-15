Berlin police ban Israeli, US flags at pro-Palestinian demo

Berlin police have banned American and Israeli flags at a pro-Palestinian march, after flag burning at previous recent protests prompted outrage in Germany.

Police are also trying to crack down on anti-Semitic chants by having translators accompany the Friday march and record any illegal utterances.

Jewish leaders condemned anti-Israel and anti-Jewish chants during protests in Germany last weekend against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Berlin police said the marchers Friday were warned in Arabic and German about restrictions, including the ban on flags.