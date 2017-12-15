Block Island sees benefits of offshore wind farm 1 year out

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Block Island residents say a year-old offshore wind farm has positively impacted tourism, but residents also have their concerns and reservations.

The Block Island Tourism Council says the island has seen increased tourism for people coming to see the wind farm. Rhode Island Public Radio reports that the farm has been a boon for mainland Rhode Island residents — providing nearly 2,000 people with money-saving power.

However, after the wind farm's developer, Deepwater Wind, provided the island with a fiber optic cable for high-speed internet, residents say they still don't have reliable service.