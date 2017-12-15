Brazilian president leaves hospital after successful surgery

SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Michel Temer has been released from the hospital where he underwent surgery for a narrowing of his urethra earlier this week.

Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital said in a statement the president was released Friday morning to "return to his normal activities" following a successful surgery.

Temer postponed a trip to visit Southeast Asia due to the procedure, but doctors have said he will be all right to travel after Jan. 20.