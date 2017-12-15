Cape Lookout Lighthouse offers New Year's Day climb

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. — If your New Year's resolution is to get exercise in 2018, the Cape Lookout National Seashore is offering a way to help you get started.

The national seashore in North Carolina invites the public to a climb of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse on New Year's Day. A news release says space is limited and reservations are required.

Participants will travel on a single ferry which leaves from Harkers Island shortly after the program begins. The cost is $25, and officials say the program can accommodate up to 40 people.

Children joining the climb must be at least 44 inches tall (111 centimetres ) and must be able to climb the steps on their own. Children 12 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

