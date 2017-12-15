Chairs fly at political meeting, holiday bash in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — A dueling political meeting and holiday concert in Mexico City turned ugly with members of rival political parties hurling chairs at each other.

A brief video clip posted online shows more than a dozen folding chairs flying through the air as music blares from loudspeakers.

El Universal newspaper said Friday's confrontation at a public square in the southern borough of Coyoacan was between supporters of the Morena and Democratic Revolution parties.

It reported that Morena organizers said they had asked since early December for permission to use the space, but the Democratic Revolution-controlled borough held the holiday party in the same place. One supporter alleged it was staged to disrupt the meeting.