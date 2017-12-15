Congolese warlord found liable for $10 million reparations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that a former warlord from the Democratic Republic of the Congo convicted of using child soldiers is liable for $10 million in reparations to victims in the African nation.

The court said in a ruling Friday that it had approved applications for reparations from 427 direct or indirect victims of crimes by Thomas Lubanga, who was convicted in March 2012 and is serving a 14-year prison sentence in Congo.

It adds that "further evidence established the existence of hundreds of even thousands of additional victims" affected by Lubanga's crimes.