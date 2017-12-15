DA not filing charges over alleged assault at KU men's dorm

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The local prosecutor does not plan to file sexual assault charges over a report that a 16-year-old girl was raped in December 2016 in the dorm housing the Kansas men's basketball team.

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson's office said Friday in a statement that it does not have enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a sexual assault occurred.

The statement also said the investigation did not identify a suspect.

Branson said his office still may file misdemeanour , alcohol-related charges.

The university police report from the incident said rape, contributing to a child's misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor were reported and allegedly occurred at the dorm.