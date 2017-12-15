News / World

Dishwasher who killed chef in tourist-filled restaurant dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A man who authorities say killed a chef inside a coastal South Carolina restaurant full of tourists has died nearly four months after being shot by police.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office said in a release that 54-year-old Thomas Burns died Thursday in a Columbia hospital from the gunshot wound he suffered Aug. 24.

Police said Burns went inside Virginia's restaurant in a busy, tourist-filled section of downtown Charleston at lunchtime, said "there's a new boss in town" and shot and killed 37-year-old executive chef Shane Whiddon.

Authorities say Burns had been fired as a dishwasher at the restaurant.

Police say Burns told customers in the restaurant to crawl on the floor and leave. One hostage was freed uninjured after three hours.

