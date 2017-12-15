Ex-Russian minister jailed for 8 years over $2 million bribe

MOSCOW — Russia's former economics minister was handed an eight-year prison sentence Friday after being convicted of accepting a $2 million bribe from President Vladimir Putin's top associate.

The case against Alexei Ulyukayev has been widely seen as part of infighting between Kremlin clans. Ulyukayev was a prominent member of a group of liberal-minded Cabinet members, while his nemesis Igor Sechin is the most prominent representative of the hard-line flank of the Russian elite.

Sechin heads Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft, and his clout seconds only that of Putin.

Ulyukayev was detained a year ago at Rosneft's headquarters following a sting operation by the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency. He rejected the charges as a provocation set up by Sechin.

The case was seen as a personal vendetta against Ulyukayev, who had been critical of a Rosneft privatization plan proposed by Sechin that saw the company purchase its own stock.