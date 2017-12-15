Ex-soldier gets 18 months for threatening Fort Hood rampage

WACO, Texas — An ex-soldier from Texas has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for threatening to go on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood.

Prosecutors say a judge in Waco sentenced Thomas Anthony Chestnut Jr. on Dec. 8. In September, a jury found the 29-year-old Drippings Springs man guilty of threatening a uniformed service member and using interstate communications to threaten injury.

Trial evidence showed Chestnut called Fort Hood in February saying he was a former soldier wrongly accused of a crime. He said he'd shoot soldiers at the Army post if he didn't receive back pay.