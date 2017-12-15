Facebook: Social media scrolling can make you feel bad

MENLO PARK, Calif. — It's not quite like tobacco companies warning about the dangers of smoking, but Facebook is acknowledging something many already know: Passively scrolling through social media can make you feel bad.

The social media giant whose platform has become a daily addiction for hundreds of millions of people sheds light on both sides of the issue a blog post Friday.

It notes both an increase in teen depression with technology use, as well as improvements in well-being from interacting with close friends online.

Facebook says that when people passively consume content on the platform, they feel worse.