Germany to fund more surveillance along Tunisia-Libya border

BERLIN — Germany has earmarked 18 million euros ($21.3 million) in financial support to expand surveillance along Tunisia's border with Libya.

Tunisia stepped up security measures along the 300-mile border in 2015 following attacks by Islamic extremists believed to have received training in Libya.

Germany's funds will be used to create permanent surveillance infrastructure and add to mobile observation equipment worth 16 million euros Berlin provided last year.

The project is being managed by the U.S. Defence Threat Reduction Agency.