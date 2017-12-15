Hunter who shot woman indicted on manslaughter charge
A
A
Share via Email
OXFORD, Maine — A Maine hunter charged with killing a woman he mistook for a deer has been formally charged with manslaughter.
An Oxford County grand jury returned the indictment against 38-year-old Robert Trundy, of Hebron. The Bangor Daily News reports that he'll be arraigned March 9. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.
The shooting happened Oct. 28, the first day of deer hunting season for Maine residents.
The 34-year-old victim, Karen Wrentzel, was digging for gemstones on her property when she was shot. In an affidavit, Trundy told game wardens he thought he was firing at a deer, and his attorney said that the shooting wasn't reckless.
Wardens say he fired from 200 feet (61
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com