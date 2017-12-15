Illinois man gets 69-year sentence for killing man at party

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 69 years in prison for fatally shooting a man at a party near the University of Illinois.

Robbie Patton was convicted in September of first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of 22-year-old George Korchev and aggravated battery with a firearm for wounding three others. Police say the shooting happened during a fight at the party in Champaign. None of Patton's victims were in the fight.

He was sentenced Thursday.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson had requested a 115-year sentence, noting a pattern of wrongdoing including his guilty plea to an aggravated discharge of a firearm charge when he was a minor.