Illinois woman sentenced to natural life in child murders
WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman has been sentenced to natural life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2012 fatal stabbings of her 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl she was caring for.
A judge sentenced Elzbieta Plackowska (elz-BEE'-tah plah-KOW'-skuh) Friday. She was convicted in September of the killings and for fatally stabbing two dogs.
But prosecutors say her comments to investigators following her arrest indicated otherwise.
The 45-year-old woman has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since the killings.