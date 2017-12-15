Inflammatory letter sheds light on Uber's alleged misconduct

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge has unsealed an inflammatory letter in which a former Uber security specialist accused the ride-hailing service of corporate espionage.

The letter alleges Uber dispatched a team of spies to steal its rivals' trade secrets and take other shady actions to thwart competition.

The explosive allegations, released Friday, have reshaped a high-profile trial pitting Uber against Waymo, a Google spin-off accuses the ride-hailing service of stealing its self-driving car technology.

The letter is also evidence in a criminal investigation being conducted by the U.S. Justice Department.