Inflammatory letter sheds light on Uber's alleged misconduct

FILE - In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Anthony Levandowski, then-head of Uber's self-driving program, speaks about their driverless car in San Francisco. A recent letter from the U.S. Attorney's office confirms the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation connected to allegations that Levandowski, a former Uber executive, stole self-driving car technology from a Google spin-off to help the ride-hailing service build robotic vehicles. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge has unsealed an inflammatory letter in which a former Uber security specialist accused the ride-hailing service of corporate espionage.

The letter alleges Uber dispatched a team of spies to steal its rivals' trade secrets and take other shady actions to thwart competition.

The explosive allegations, released Friday, have reshaped a high-profile trial pitting Uber against Waymo, a Google spin-off accuses the ride-hailing service of stealing its self-driving car technology.

The letter is also evidence in a criminal investigation being conducted by the U.S. Justice Department.

Waymo is focused on a part of the letter alleging Uber's espionage unit sought to steal its trade secrets. Former Uber manager Richard Jacobs has testified that his lawyer, who wrote the letter, was mistaken about that allegation.

