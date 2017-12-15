Iran sanctions trial judge slams 'foreign conspiracy theory'
NEW YORK — A judge has belittled a Turkey official's claims that a Turkish cleric living in Pennsylvania is behind the New York trial of a banker in an Iran economic sanctions conspiracy.
Judge Richard Berman Friday labeled the claim an "illogical foreign conspiracy theory."
He commented in rejecting a
Berman criticized a
A senior Turkish government minister recently said the trial was an attempt by the cleric to harm Turkey's government.
The development came after Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla began testifying in his