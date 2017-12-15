Major media players start commission for sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood executives and other major players in entertainment have established a commission to be chaired by Anita Hill that intends to combat sexual misconduct and inequality across the industry.

A statement Friday announced the founding of the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace.

The group grew out of a meeting called by "Star Wars" producer Kathleen Kennedy and several other prominent women in the industry.

The chief executives of nearly every major Hollywood studio, TV network and record label attended the meeting and agreed to found and fund the group.

Kennedy says the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and entertainers' unions have also signed on.