Man whose relatives died mysteriously wants lawsuit scrapped

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge is scheduled to hear arguments to dismiss a lawsuit accusing a Vermont man of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother to collect an inheritance.

Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested. He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank last year near Rhode Island with his mother onboard. She's presumed dead.

Nathan Carman has denied any involvement in either case.

His mother's three sisters sued in New Hampshire in July. Carman wants the lawsuit dismissed, saying his grandfather wasn't a resident of New Hampshire at the time of his death.