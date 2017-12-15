Mattis warns of unsafe Russian military flights over Syria

WASHINGTON — Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is warning against dangerous flights by Russian fighter jets over what is considered a safe zone in Syria, questioning whether recent close calls were mistakes or deliberate.

Mattis told Pentagon reporters Friday that the U.S. and Russia are still using a phone line to co-ordinate flight movements over crowded Syrian skies as the U.S.-led coalition goes after remaining Islamic State group militants.

Two Russian Su-25 fighters flew through an unofficial line separating Russian and American air forces in eastern Syria on Wednesday coming dangerously close to U.S. aircraft.

U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets launched warning flares in response.