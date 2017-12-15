Mattis warns of unsafe Russian military flights over Syria
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON —
Mattis told Pentagon reporters Friday that the U.S. and Russia are still using a phone line to
Two Russian Su-25 fighters flew through an unofficial line separating Russian and American air forces in eastern Syria on Wednesday coming dangerously close to U.S. aircraft.
U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets launched warning flares in response.
Mattis says he doesn't expect perfection in flights but also doesn't want dangerous