Mexico: 4 found dead, bound, along road in Guerrero state

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say four dead bodies have been discovered with their hands tied in the troubled southern state of Guerrero. A fifth person was hospitalized in grave condition.

Guerrero security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said Friday in a statement that the victims were dumped along a dirt road near the city of Chilapa, about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) east of the state capital of Chilpancingo.

The dead included three men and a woman. The other victim was male.

Chilapa is in a region where opium poppy and other drug plantations are common and has long been the site of drug gang killings. Last month about 100 schools near the city were closed due to gang threats.