Myanmar court sentences 4 family members for maid abuse
YANGON, Myanmar — A Myanmar court has sentenced four members of a family to up to 16 years in prison with hard
The two girls were 11 and 12 when they were sent to the city to work as maids for a family that owned a tailor shop. Five years later, a local journalist heard allegations of child abuse at the shop and investigated. He wrote an article about the girls' broken fingers and scars from cuts, burns and beatings.
Police investigated and arrested the family members.