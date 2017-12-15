North Dakota man convicted of threatening to kill senator

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota man has been convicted of threatening the state's Democratic U.S. senator, Heidi Heitkamp.

Kevin Olson, of Fargo, is charged with having made a threatening communication. A jury found him guilty Friday after a four-day trial.

Authorities say the 56-year-old Olson sent an email to Heitkamp's office in December 2016 threatening to shoot her in the head. Court documents show that Olson admitted he sent the email but refused to answer questions about it. He told investigators that he owned firearms.