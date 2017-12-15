Opposition blocks highways after Honduras vote

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Thousands of opposition supporters have constructed burning barricades to block highways in Honduras in protest of the country's Nov. 26 presidential elections.

Police and soldiers dismantled the barricades only to see them re-emerge as masses gathered to reject the slim lead held by President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has been accused of electoral fraud by the main opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla.

Honduras' electoral court has finished a hand recount of votes, but has still not declared a winner. It has 30 days from the contest to do so.

Former President Manuel Zelaya, who supports Nasralla, headed to a road blockade Friday and said: "We will be here until we achieve our aims."