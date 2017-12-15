Poland's lawmakers approve contentious new electoral rules

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's lawmakers have approved much-criticized new rules for local elections that opponents say undermine the independence of the electoral bodies.

The parliament voted late Thursday to approve the ruling party's changes to the electoral law and to the State Electoral Commission, ahead of local elections next year.

Opposition lawmakers say the fairness of elections will now be questionable under the new rules.

The head of the electoral commission, Wojciech Hermelinski, said Friday he will seek a meeting with President Andrzej Duda to share his skepticism.

Under the new rules lawmakers are to choose seven out of nine commission members and the interior minister is to appoint election supervisors.