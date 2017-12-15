Police fatally shoot man who refuses to drop weapon

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say police in Tennessee fatally shot a man who pointed a weapon at officers as they tried to arrest him on several outstanding warrants.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened early Friday in McMinnville. Officers from the city's police department had gone to a residence to arrest 34-year-old Clifford Keller.

A statement from the bureau says a police dog located Keller in a camper on the property and Keller threatened the animal and fired a weapon. The statement said he then pointed the weapon at officers and refused commands to drop it.

The bureau said at least one officer fired at Keller, striking and killing him.