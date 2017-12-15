Police officer charged in off-duty, hit-and-run crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida police officer who was fired and later rehired has been arrested following an off-duty, hit-and-run crash.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Frederick Rolle Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with several counts, including driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. Orlando police say Rolle turned himself in and has been suspended with pay.

Police say Rolle crashed his pickup into a toll plaza in November.

Rolle was previously fired after officials said he covered up an unauthorized police chase in 2015. He was rehired earlier this year during an arbitration process.

Jail records didn't list an attorney for Rolle.

