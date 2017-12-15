Poor Venezuelan neighbours find solution to cash crunch
CARACAS, Venezuela — Residents of one
Homemaker Liset Sanchez said Friday that she welcomes the idea promoted by pro-government groups. She has trouble finding cash to buy simple things, like rice.
Oil-rich Venezuela is experiencing a run on cash from soaring, triple-digit inflation and currency meltdown.
One honeycomb is worth about 5,000 bolivars, or 5 U.S. cents on the commonly used black market.
A project developer Salvador Salas says a small number of ones, fives and tens honeycomb bills are circulation in one poor
However, opposition politician Jose Guerra calls it a bad idea.
He says having multiple currencies could add chaos to the existing economic crisis.