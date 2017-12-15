Report on Kentucky legislator spotlights nonprofits' role

CINCINNATI — A Kentucky news organization's in-depth expose this week on a pastor-turned-politician highlights the increasing role of such non-profit , nontraditional newsrooms in the United States.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting's series on Republican state Rep. Dan Johnson included the detailed account of a woman who said the pastor sexually assaulted her. Johnson sharply denied the allegations against him, then fatally shot himself Wednesday in a secluded area.

Newsroom surveys have estimated that more than 20,000 jobs disappeared across America in a decade's time, with mainstream outlets hurt by declining advertising and readership in the digital era.