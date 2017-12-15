Report: Rich to get still richer as world inequality grows
TOKYO — Global inequality has stabilized at high levels in recent years, a report said Friday, despite gains among the poor in China and much milder disparities in incomes and wealth in Western Europe.
The World Inequality Report 2018 is based on a massive, interactive collection of data compiled by an international team of researchers that includes renowned economists Thomas Piketty and Emmanuel Saez.
It shows inequality has soared since 1980 although the global top "1
The United States and Western Europe had similar levels of inequality in 1980, with the top 1
The bottom 50
"Economic inequality is widespread and to some extent inevitable," they say in the report's summary. "It is our belief, however, that if rising inequality is not properly monitored and addressed it can lead to various sorts of political, economic and social catastrophes."
The fact that inequality expands at varying rates shows that policies on taxes and other issues can make a difference, it says.
While incomes for the top 10
