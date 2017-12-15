Retail chain sued for selling guns to Texas church shooter

SAN ANTONIO — Relatives of three people killed in the November shooting rampage inside a Texas church are suing a sporting goods chain that sold two firearms to the gunman.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks $25 million in damages. It alleges that Texas-based Academy Sports & Outdoors was negligent in selling an AR-556 rifle to Devin Patrick Kelley. The weapon was used in the Nov. 5 attack.

The lawsuit was filed in San Antonio by the family of Joann Ward. She and her two daughters were among the more than two dozen people killed in the attack.