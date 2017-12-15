Russia's presidential election to take place on March 18
MOSCOW — Russia's presidential election will take place on March 18 following a vote in the upper chamber of the country's parliament.
Though the vote Friday from the Federation Council is largely a formality, it formally kick-starts the campaign.
President Vladimir Putin last week ended weeks of speculation, saying he will run for the fourth term. Putin's 80
His most visible adversary, anti-corruption crusader Alexei Navalny, has declared his intention to run but a criminal conviction bars his from running for president.
Navalny has been convicted on two separate sets of charges largely viewed as politically motivated. Despite the implicit ban he has mounted a grassroots campaign which reached the most remote corners of Russia.