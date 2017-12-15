Spain arrests suspect sought by Italy after 3 new killings

MADRID — Spanish authorities have arrested a homicide suspect wanted by Italy for months after the slaying of three people in Spain, including two civil guards.

A spokesman with the Civil Guard said Norbert Feher, a 36 year-old from Serbia, was arrested overnight near Cantavieja, a town in northeastern rural Spain, after he allegedly shot a civilian and two Civil Guard police Thursday who were investigating a shooting earlier this month.

The spokesman said a European arrest warrant for Feher had been issued by Italian authorities for homicides and home invasion robberies. The spokesman did not give his name in line with internal police rules.