Teen boy accused in woman's slaying indicted in adult court
URBANA, Ohio — A prosecutor says a 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend has been indicted in adult court on aggravated murder and murder charges.
Champaign County prosecutor Kevin Talebi says a grand jury indicted Donovan Nicholas on Friday.
The teen told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township, 50 miles (80
The case was transferred from juvenile court last month.