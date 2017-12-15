Texas man admits beheading wife, gets 52-year prison term

WACO, Texas — A Central Texas man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison in the decapitation death of his wife.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Davie Dauzat pleaded guilty to murder on Friday in the August 2016 death of his wife, Natasha Dauzat. Authorities say the 21-year-old woman was stabbed dozens of times with a knife at the couple's home in Bellmead, a town just northeast of Waco.

Police had visited the Dauzats' mobile home after a relative asked for a welfare check. Officers initially found no trouble and left.

A relative called police again about two hours later, expressing concern that Dauzat had killed his wife.

Police returned and found Natasha Dauzat decapitated.