The Latest: 2nd swimmer injured by sea lion in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on sea lion attacks on swimmers in San Francisco Bay (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

San Francisco authorities say a second swimmer has been injured by a sea lion and that the cove where the attacks happened has been closed to swimmers.

The San Francisco Fire Department says the swimmer was attacked Friday. It says the man's injuries are non-life threatening.

A 56-year-old swimmer was seriously injured Thursday in the same area and authorities are trying to determine if the same sea lion attacked both men.

8:31 a.m.

Officials say a person swimming in San Francisco's bay was seriously injured after being bitten by a sea lion.

Oakland television station KTVU reports that officers applied a tourniquet to the swimmer's arm before he was transported to San Francisco General Hospital. Officials say he's expected to recover.

Matthew Reiter with San Francisco Police Department's Marine Unit says the sea lion got near the swimmer and the man splashed water on it but the animal did not go away. The man then yelled at it and that's when the sea lion came up to him and bit him.

A man on a nearby sailboat saw the swimmer in distress and pulled him onto his boat and immediately called police.